Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $93,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Shares of V opened at $185.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

