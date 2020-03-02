Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Sells 1,064,876 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064,876 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 0.9% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Altria Group worth $110,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.