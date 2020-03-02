Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Sells 219,411 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,863,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,411 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 5.8% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Philip Morris International worth $754,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.