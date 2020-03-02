Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Sells 291,741 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 291,741 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 14.6% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned 0.63% of Mastercard worth $1,905,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $299.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average is $292.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.