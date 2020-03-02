Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Sells 3,565 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 0.3% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $39,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $141.91 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $138.91 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average is $163.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Cfra boosted their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

