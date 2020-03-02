Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Sells 5,687 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $4,225,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 644,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Express by 653.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.57.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $110.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52-week low of $106.68 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.