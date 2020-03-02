Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,639,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 5.2% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $680,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.