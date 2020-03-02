Gas (GAS) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00020360 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKEx, DragonEX and Koinex. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $18.36 million and $4.92 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.12 or 0.02854124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00224634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00135751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Koinex, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitinka, Bitbns, Poloniex, Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io, Cobinhood and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

