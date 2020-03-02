GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLIBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $69.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. GCI Liberty has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. On average, analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

