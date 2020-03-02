GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GDI. TD Securities boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of GDI traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$36.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,869. The company has a market capitalization of $769.02 million and a PE ratio of 69.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$22.93 and a one year high of C$37.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.71, for a total value of C$230,800.35.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.