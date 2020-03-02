GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $57.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

