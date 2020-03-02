GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) vs. Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Head-To-Head Survey

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and GDS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 9.77 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -6.02 GDS $406.09 million 16.76 -$65.01 million ($0.51) -113.67

GDS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinterest and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 13 12 0 2.48 GDS 0 1 6 0 2.86

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $28.96, suggesting a potential upside of 48.49%. GDS has a consensus price target of $57.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.18%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than GDS.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -119.13% -100.37% -66.32% GDS -12.27% -5.97% -1.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GDS beats Pinterest on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

