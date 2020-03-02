GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.03 ($31.43).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €23.75 ($27.62) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €20.54 ($23.88) and a 52-week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 42.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

