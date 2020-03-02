Gems (GEM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,751.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Gems token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Gems has a total market cap of $274,535.00 and approximately $1,751.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.02829087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gems

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,168,260,782 tokens. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

