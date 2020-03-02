Genaro Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Gate.io, DigiFinex and HitBTC. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $389,169.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00482059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.53 or 0.06434966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030246 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005632 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, Huobi, CoinMex, BigONE, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Allcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

