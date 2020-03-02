Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32,743.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and IDEX. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $32,743.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.02838965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

