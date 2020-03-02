GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) vs. ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Head-To-Head Comparison

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A ARC Resources -2.48% -1.48% -0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and ARC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR $355.10 million 1.73 -$283.60 million $1.09 2.02 ARC Resources $792.18 million 1.99 -$20.80 million N/A N/A

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 1 2 0 2.67

ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.66%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR.

Dividends

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARC Resources beats GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable net working interest reserves of 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.