General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 183,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,772,000 after buying an additional 252,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $159.89. 94,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $155.47 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

