General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $44,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $10.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.