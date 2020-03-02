Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 22.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:GCO opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Genesco has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $53.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $505.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. CL King raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. AXA grew its position in Genesco by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 906.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

