Genesis Vision Price Tops $1.08 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $786,027.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00012245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ovis, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

