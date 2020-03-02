GenesisX (XGS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. GenesisX has a market cap of $31,662.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,942,971 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

