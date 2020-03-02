Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,421 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC owned about 0.12% of Genmab A/S worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 585,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,600. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The company has a current ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

