GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPRK. Itau BBA Securities upgraded GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Itau Unibanco raised shares of GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

GPRK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,801. The stock has a market cap of $991.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. GeoPark has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $22.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 630,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 460,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 47,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $5,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

