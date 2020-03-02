Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,679 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.27% of Gilead Sciences worth $223,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,004,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Shares of GILD opened at $71.24 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

