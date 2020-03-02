Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

GILD traded up $4.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.67. 11,231,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,436,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 169.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 718,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after acquiring an additional 106,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,170,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

