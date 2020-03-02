GINcoin Price Hits $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $107,698.00 and approximately $1,662.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,845.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.60 or 0.02593583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.89 or 0.03782986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00689784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00770583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00094869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010814 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00581974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

