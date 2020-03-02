Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director John W. Murdoch Buys 400 Shares

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director John W. Murdoch purchased 400 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $14,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GBCI traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 249,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,964. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.13. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,394,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

