Glen Boreham Acquires 27,725 Shares of Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL) Stock

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL) insider Glen Boreham purchased 27,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,989.73 ($14,177.11).

Southern Cross Media Group stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$0.64 ($0.45). The stock had a trading volume of 9,445,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.98. Southern Cross Media Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of A$1.43 ($1.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $492.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.62.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Southern Cross Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Southern Cross Media Group

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. The company operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 6 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

