Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price (up from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.20 ($3.57).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 190.40 ($2.50) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion and a PE ratio of -63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.68. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

