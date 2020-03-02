Global Financial Private Capital Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 255.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $226.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.72. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.27 and a 12-month high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

