Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $1.86 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,032.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $916.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,089.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,128.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,260.43.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

