Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $2.33 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.