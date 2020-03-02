Global Financial Private Capital Inc Invests $2.36 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES opened at $86.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.