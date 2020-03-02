Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Insider Stephen Green Buys 3,225 Shares

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) insider Stephen Green acquired 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,984 shares in the company, valued at $743,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827. Global Indemnity Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Several research firms have commented on GBLI. BidaskClub upgraded Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Indemnity by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

