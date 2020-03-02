Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) CAO David M. Sheffield Sells 586 Shares

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE GPN traded up $8.42 on Monday, hitting $192.39. 3,025,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.86 and its 200 day moving average is $177.15. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

