Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) CAO Sells $170,917.25 in Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GPN traded up $8.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,129. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day moving average of $177.15. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $128.12 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Wedbush upped their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after acquiring an additional 158,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.