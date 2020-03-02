Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after purchasing an additional 158,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Global Payments by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lifted their target price on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

GPN stock traded up $8.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.39. 3,027,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

