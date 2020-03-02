Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 11,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,023,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,277,715. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

