GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 341.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLYC. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

GLYC opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a current ratio of 16.75. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.59.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

