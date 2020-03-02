GNY Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,630.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One GNY token can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and $4,630.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.24 or 0.02842394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY's official website is www.gny.io. GNY's official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

