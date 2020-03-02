GoldBlocks (GB) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, GoldBlocks has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $37,183.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bleutrade, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldBlocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.01009090 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015768 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000763 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldBlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.