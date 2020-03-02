GoldCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $349,581.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $349,581.00 and approximately $1,223.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00689784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007400 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000280 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.