GoldFund Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $125,766.00 and $7,732.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000676 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

