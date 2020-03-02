Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.83. Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $5.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $24.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $26.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $27.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.60 to $30.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after purchasing an additional 154,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 54.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

