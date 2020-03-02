Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.12.

NYSE:GS traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $202.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,890. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

