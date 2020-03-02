Golem 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.98 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Golem has a total market capitalization of $54.79 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bithumb, HitBTC and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.45 or 0.02905086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00225219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00136622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, WazirX, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Iquant, BigONE, Bitbns, Poloniex, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, Binance, BitMart, Tux Exchange, BitBay, Koinex, Bittrex, Huobi, Zebpay, Braziliex, Cobinhood, Livecoin, ABCC, Upbit, Gate.io, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Tidex, OOOBTC, YoBit, Coinbe, OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

