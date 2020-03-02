Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $16.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -277.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 103.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

