Goodfood Market Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$56.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.40 million.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

