Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lowered its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,160 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises approximately 4.2% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Towle & Co. owned about 1.01% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $36,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,353,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,394. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

